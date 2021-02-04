Left Menu

PM's niece fails to get BJP ticket to contest civic polls

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 04-02-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 22:21 IST
PM's niece fails to get BJP ticket to contest civic polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi'sniece Sonal Modi, who had sought BJP nomination to contest theAhmedabad civic body polls, on Thursday failed to get a ticketwith the party citing new rules for candidates.

The BJP announced its candidates for the upcomingelections to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), butSonal Modi's name does not figure in the list.

Talking to reporters on Tuesday, Sonal Modi had saidshe has sought BJP ticket to contest from Bodakdev ward of theAMC.

Sonal Modi, a homemaker in her late 30s, is thedaughter of PM Modi's brother Prahlad Modi, who owns a fairprice shop in the city and is also the president of GujaratFair Price Shops Association.

The BJP list released late in the evening on Thursdaydoes not have the name of Sonal Modi as the candidate fromBodakdev or any other ward of the AMC.

Rules are same for everybody, state BJP president CR Paatil said when asked about denial of ticket to Sonal Modi.

The Gujarat BJP recently announced that relatives ofparty leaders will not be considered for ticket allocation forthe upcoming polls.

Sonal Modi had, however, claimed she had soughtelection ticket as a BJP worker, not as the niece of the PM.

''I have sought the ticket in my capacity as a BJPworker not as a relative of the PM. Even if I am not given theticket, I will remain active in the party as a dedicatedworker, Sonal Modi had told reporters.

Prahlad Modi had justified his daughter's decision,saying all his family members are free to take their owndecisions.

''This is not a case of nepotism. My family never usedNarendra Modi's name for our benefit. We all earn our ownbread and butter.

''Even I run a ration shop. I have not visited NarendraModi's bungalow after he became the PM, let alone mychildren,'' Prahlad Modi had said.

The BJP's state parliamentary board on Thursdayfinalised candidates for the six municipal corporations.

A list of 576 BJP candidates for the poll-boundcorporations Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamnagarand Bhavnagar was released.

On February 1, the BJP had said it will not givetickets to relatives of ruling party leaders.

Also, the BJP had said it will not consider partyworkers who are above the age of 60 and those who havefinished three terms as councillors for tickets.

Elections to the half-a-dozen municipal corporationswill take place on February 21, while voting for 81municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 talukapanchayats will be held on February 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP slams AAP govt over withdrawal of DTC buses hired for movement of police personnel

BJP leaders on Thursday slammed the AAP government for withdrawing DTC buses hired by police and para military personnel amid the ongoing farmers protest at the city borders, alleging that the ruling party was spreading anarchy for politica...

Elections vital to building democratic Palestinian State: UN chief

Addressing the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People, the UN chief said the vote will give renewed legitimacy to national institutions in Palestine, including a democratically elected Parliament and...

IndoStar Capital Finance Q3 net jumps multi-fold to Rs 24 cr

IndoStar Capital Finance on Thursday reported a multi-fold jump in net profit at Rs 24 crore for the quarter ended December 2020.Its net profit stood at Rs 0.2 crore in the same period a year ago.The companys net revenues from operations, h...

Sports News Roundup: Australian Open to go ahead despite COVID-19 cas; Paul George knocks down 32 in Clippers' win and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Australian Open to go ahead despite COVID-19 case - organisersThe Australian Open will begin as scheduled on Monday even though a worker at one of the Melbourne hotels used to quarantine ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021