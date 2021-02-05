Nadda to flag off 'Parivartan Yatra' in Bengal tomorrow

Left Menu

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda will inaugurate a statewide 'Parivartan Yatra' from Nadia in West Bengal and hold a roadshow in Malda on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 17:10 IST
BJP President JP Nadda (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda will inaugurate a statewide 'Parivartan Yatra' from Nadia in West Bengal and hold a roadshow in Malda on Saturday. The BJP President will also attend the 'Krishok Surokha Saha - Bhoj' and visit Sri Sri Gauranga Janmasthan Ashram at Nabadwip.

Nadda's inauguration of the 'Parivartan Yatra' will come in the backdrop when a PIL has been filed at Calcutta High Court against the matter ahead of West Bengal polls by Advocate Rama Prasad Sarkar in view of COVID-19 and the law and order situation in the state. Meanwhile, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday said the court has not issued any stay order on 'Rath Yatra' so the district administration cannot stop it.

"Court has not given the stay order on 'Rath Yatra' so district administration cannot stop it. As the opposition, it is our fundamental right to go to people. On February 6 party chief JP Nadda will inaugurate the yatra and on February 11 Home Minister Amit Shah will attend another yatra from Coochbehar," Vijayvargiya told ANI. Earlier in the week, BJP West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh announced plans to roll out five 'Parivartan Yatras' across West Bengal from February 6.

"Five 'yatras' have been decided till now. The last one will go from Kakdwip to Kolkata," Ghosh told ANI after a meeting members of the party's core committee at his residence in Delhi, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be invited for the conclusion of the last Rath Yatra. He further said permission had been sought for the rath yatras from the state government, and if denied, the party may go to court.

The West Bengal Assembly Elections for 294 seats are scheduled to take place this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

