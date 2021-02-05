Left Menu

Red balloons festoon Myanmar streets for Suu Kyi

Loyalists of Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi are showing their support for the ousted leader in the main city of Yangon with displays in the colour of her National League for Democracy (NLD) party. "Everybody in the street is united to install the red balloons," said Myint Myint Aye, 49.

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 21:15 IST
Red balloons festoon Myanmar streets for Suu Kyi
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Red balloons are strung across some streets, red ribbons have been tied to houses, shop displays feature only red clothes and some people have simply hung red dresses outside their homes. Loyalists of Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi are showing their support for the ousted leader in the main city of Yangon with displays in the colour of her National League for Democracy (NLD) party.

"Everybody in the street is united to install the red balloons," said Myint Myint Aye, 49. "This campaign is to prove that we all stand with her." Suu Kyi was overthrown on Monday by the army, which alleged fraud in a Nov. 8 election that the NLD had won in a landslide. The electoral commission dismissed the allegations.

Opponents of the coup have held nightly protests, banging on pots and pans and honking car horns. A growing civil disobedience movement started with doctors and has now drawn in teachers, students and workers at some government ministries.

The government has not commented on the protests but in the name of maintaining stability it has blocked Facebook, where images of protests have been widely shared. Suu Kyi has a huge following in Myanmar, where she spent some 15 years under house arrest during decades of struggling to bring democracy under previous juntas. The coup has cut short a decade-long troubled transition to democracy.

"I hung my red dress outside the shop since yesterday to show our support for Mother Suu," said Cho Cho, 39, a salad shop owner. "This is our last fight for democracy: The fight for our children." (Editing by Matthew Tostevin and Angus MacSwan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

The Boys Season 3’s returning actors revealed, Jensen Ackles talks on his character Soldier Boy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Youth Congress workers in Kochi pour black oil on Sachin Tendulkar's cut-out in protest to his tweet

A group of Indian Youth Congress workers on Friday poured black oil on a cut-out of Sachin Tendulkar in Kochi in protest against the legendary batsmans tweet after international personalities extended support to the farmers protest in India...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to wrap up best week since U.S. elections

U.S. stocks rose on Friday with the SP 500 and the Nasdaq hitting record highs as a smaller-than-expected rebound in the labor market last month highlighted the need for more government aid to shore up the economy. Stimulus talks, upbeat ea...

NFL-Chiefs eager to close out 'Run it Back' season with Super Bowl win

Run it back. Those three words formed the mantra the Kansas City Chiefs adopted this season in their bid to become the first team in 16 years to repeat as Super Bowl champions and position themselves as the NFLs next dynasty.The Chiefs, who...

Tomar defends farm laws in RS; 'death warrants' for farmers, says Cong MP

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday asserted that the governments offer to amend the new farm laws to assuage farmers sentiments did not mean they had any flaws even as opposition parties demanded fresh legislations with one...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021