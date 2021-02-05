Left Menu

Lok Sabha sees two adjournments amid opposition protests

Lok Sabha witnessed two adjournments on Friday as opposition MPs continued their protest in Lok Sabha against new farm laws and raised slogans for their repeal.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 21:17 IST
A visual from Lok Sabha. Image Credit: ANI

Lok Sabha witnessed two adjournments on Friday as opposition MPs continued their protest in Lok Sabha against new farm laws and raised slogans for their repeal. The House saw its first adjournment during question hour.

When the House resumed its proceedings at 6 pm, Speaker Om Birla took up the listed agenda for the day. He told opposition members to take their seats but as protests continued, he adjourned the House for the day after a few minutes. Earlier the House briefly took up question hour when it met for the day. The Lok Sabha has witnessed repeated adjournments over the past three days against farm laws. Opposition parties are demanding a separate discussion on the motion of thanks to the President's address and on the farm laws.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury later said there should be a separate discussion on agitation by farmers against the three farm laws. "We have urged the government for a separate discussion in Lok Sabha over farmers' agitation. Various issues are discussed in Motion of Thanks to the President's Address. Our only demand is separate discussion over farmers' issue after discussion on Motion of Thanks. We do want a discussion but the government should say that there will be a stand-alone discussion on agriculture."(ANI)

