Left Menu

North Delhi mayor claims AAP govt owes Rs 745 cr to NDMC

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Friday claimed that the Delhi government owed Rs 745 crore to the areas civic body and alleged that the ruling AAP was spreading confusion about rehearse of funds.The mayor of the BJP-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation NDMC also claimed that Rs 938 crore earlier to be given to the three civic bodies, as announced by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, has not been received by any of the civic bodies.The Aam Aadmi Party has rejected the charge.The Delhi government has just released the third quarter funds to NDMC, which is our constitutional right.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 21:31 IST
North Delhi mayor claims AAP govt owes Rs 745 cr to NDMC

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Friday claimed that the Delhi government owed Rs 745 crore to the area's civic body and alleged that the ruling AAP was ''spreading confusion'' about rehearse of funds.

The mayor of the BJP-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) also claimed that Rs 938 crore earlier to be given to the three civic bodies, as announced by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, ''has not been received'' by any of the civic bodies.

The Aam Aadmi Party has rejected the charge.

''The Delhi government has just released the third quarter funds to NDMC, which is our constitutional right. But, it still owes Rs 745 crore to the NDMC. So, Rs 745 crore and Rs 938 crore announced previously, a total of Rs 1,683 crore is still pending with the Delhi government,'' Prakash claimed at a press conference here.

Standing Committee Chairman Chaill Bihari Goswami, Leader of House Yogesh Verma and Deputy Chairman Standing Committee Vijender Yadav were also present at the press conference.

Mayor Prakash charged that the AAP is now known an ''Allegation Aadmi Party'' which is engaged in ''spreading confusion by making new allegations every day''.

''The Delhi government in its budget had made a provision of giving Rs 2,090 crore to the municipal corporation of Delhi, and on January 14, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain had announced in a press conference that Rs 938 cro was being released to the corporation for the salaries of employees,'' he said.

''Out of which the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has not received even a single penny,'' he alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

The Boys Season 3’s returning actors revealed, Jensen Ackles talks on his character Soldier Boy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Youth Congress workers in Kochi pour black oil on Sachin Tendulkar's cut-out in protest to his tweet

A group of Indian Youth Congress workers on Friday poured black oil on a cut-out of Sachin Tendulkar in Kochi in protest against the legendary batsmans tweet after international personalities extended support to the farmers protest in India...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to wrap up best week since U.S. elections

U.S. stocks rose on Friday with the SP 500 and the Nasdaq hitting record highs as a smaller-than-expected rebound in the labor market last month highlighted the need for more government aid to shore up the economy. Stimulus talks, upbeat ea...

NFL-Chiefs eager to close out 'Run it Back' season with Super Bowl win

Run it back. Those three words formed the mantra the Kansas City Chiefs adopted this season in their bid to become the first team in 16 years to repeat as Super Bowl champions and position themselves as the NFLs next dynasty.The Chiefs, who...

Tomar defends farm laws in RS; 'death warrants' for farmers, says Cong MP

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday asserted that the governments offer to amend the new farm laws to assuage farmers sentiments did not mean they had any flaws even as opposition parties demanded fresh legislations with one...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021