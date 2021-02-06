Nadda to take part in roadshow, launch 'rath yatra' in Bengal on Saturday

BJP national president J P Nadda,who arrived in the city on Friday night, is set to launch theparty's 'Rath Yatra' in West Bengal to mobilise public supportahead of the assembly elections.

He was received at the airport by party nationalvice-president Mukul Roy and national general secretaryKailash Vijayvargiya.

According to sources in the saffron camp, Nadda isscheduled to kick off the 'Parivartan Yatra' on Saturday fromNabadwip in Nadia district, the birthplace of 15th centurysaint Chaitanya Mahaprabhu.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also likely toinaugurate two of the five proposed yatras later this month.

Nadda will first visit Malda in the morning to takepart in a road show and two other programmes in the district,the source said.

In the afternoon, he will launch the Rath Yatra', alsonamed as 'Parivartan Yatra' from Nabadwip.

Several senior BJP leaders are scheduled to arrive inWest Bengal during the month-long campaign, set to start fromNadia on Saturday.

The party intends to launch similar yatras fromCoochbehar, Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas, Jhargram andTarapith in Birbhum between February 6 and 11.

The state government has asked the BJP to seekpermission from local district administrations beforeembarking on the yatra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)