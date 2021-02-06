Nadda holds road show in Malda

Nadda holds road show in MaldaPTI | Malda | Updated: 06-02-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 14:13 IST
Amid chants of ''Jai Shri Ram'',BJP president J P Nadda Saturday held a road show in Malda inelection-bound West Bengal.
Standing atop a decorated lorry with state BJP chiefDilip Ghosh and others, he showered ubilant supporters withmarigold petals and waved to enthusiastic crowds that gatheredalong the 1 km stretch between Foara More and GuruRabindranath Tagore's statue.
People watched the procession from rooftops andbalconies and were seen shooting videos with their mobilephones.
The streets were lined with BJP's flags and buntingsas the cavalcade inched its way through the narrow and crowdedstreets.
Waving party flags, BJP supporters shouted ''Jai ShriRam'', ''Narendra Modi Zindabad'' and ''J P Nadda Zindabad''.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
