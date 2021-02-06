Left Menu

Farmers hold protest against BJP leaders over agri laws in Hoshiarpur

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 06-02-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 23:02 IST
Farmers hold protest against BJP leaders over agri laws in Hoshiarpur

A group of farmers on Saturday shouted slogans against the BJP outside a venue where party leaders, including Union Minister Som Parkash, had come for a public meeting in the wake of the upcoming municipal polls.

Activists of various farmers' bodies also staged a sit-in outside a private school in Ward No. 19 in Purhiran locality for about one-and-a-half-hours.

Parkash along with BJP leaders Tikshan Sud and Rajinder Bhandari had come to address a public meeting in favour of a party candidate.

After farmers learnt about the visit of a minister and other BJP leaders, they headed towards the venue for holding a protest. However, the police personnel deployed there stopped them outside the school.

Farmers shouted slogans against the BJP leaders and Central government over the farm legislations and demanded that they should be repealed.

The BJP leaders and workers also raised slogans and accused the Congress of orchestrating the protest against them.

Senior Superintendent of Police N S Mahal reached the spot and pacified the protesting farmers.

Farmers have been protesting against the BJP leaders in the state over the new farm laws.

Elections to the eight municipal corporations and 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in the state will be held on February 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

295 roads closed,639 electricity lines disrupted across Himachal Pradesh due to snowfall

A total of 295 roads still closed and 639 electricity lines disrupted across Himachal Pradesh due to snowfall on Saturday, according to the state disaster management authority. The local residents are facing difficulties due to icy roads. T...

Rugby-France make explosive start to Six Nations with 50-10 win in Italy

France got their Six Nations title bid off to the perfect start as they scored seven tries in a crushing 50-10 bonus point victory over a youthful Italy side in the championship opener in Rome on Saturday. The visitors raced into a 21-point...

Centre urges states/UTs to exponentially increase pace of COVID-19 vaccination

While there are 12 StatesUTs that have achieved 60 per cent or more vaccination coverage of healthcare workers, the central government has advised them to improve the percentage coverage of vaccinated beneficiaries and directed that they mu...

Gold worth Rs 90 lakh snatched from jewellery shop staffer in Bihar

Gold worth Rs 90 lakhwas snatched from a jewellery shop staffer in BiharsBhagalpur district on Saturday, police said.Four unidentified persons riding on two motorcyclessnatched a bag containing 1.85 kg gold from the man when hewas going to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021