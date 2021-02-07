Left Menu

Deeply worried about glacier burst in Uttarakhand, praying for people's safety: Prez

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday said he was deeply worried about the massive glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhands Chamoli district and prayed for the wellbeing and safety of people. In a tweet, Kovind also said he was confident that rescue and relief operations on ground are progressing well.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 16:40 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday said he was deeply worried about the massive glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district and prayed for the wellbeing and safety of people. In a tweet, Kovind also said he was confident that rescue and relief operations on ground are progressing well.

''Deeply worried about the glacier burst near Joshimath, Uttarakhand, that caused destruction in the region. Praying for wellbeing and safety of people. Am confident that rescue and relief operations on ground are progressing well,'' he tweeted.

A part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, leading to a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and causing large-scale devastation in the upper reaches of the ecologically fragile Himalayas.

Over 150 labourers working at a power project in Tapovan-Reni are feared dead, an Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) spokesperson said while quoting the project-in charge. Three bodies were recovered.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

