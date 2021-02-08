Official quick count shows Ecuador's Arauz winning first round of presidential vote

Official quick count shows Ecuador's Arauz winning first round of presidential voteReuters | Updated: 08-02-2021 08:02 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 08:02 IST
Ecuadorean economist Andres Arauz received 31.5% of the votes in Sunday's presidential election, according to an official quick count presented by the elections council, compared with 20.04% for indigenous activist Yaku Perez.
The quick count showed banker Guillermo Lasso with 19.97% of the vote, the elections council said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Guillermo Lasso
- Ecuadorean