Left Menu

Uttarakhand glacier burst: Central, state governments working together to help victims, says Scindia

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday expressed grief over the incident of glacier burst in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand and said that the Central and state governments are working together to try and help the victims.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 08-02-2021 08:52 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 08:52 IST
Uttarakhand glacier burst: Central, state governments working together to help victims, says Scindia
BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia (photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday expressed grief over the incident of glacier burst in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand and said that the Central and state governments are working together to try and help the victims. "National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) is my old ministry and workers who lost their lives were serving the nation. My heartfelt tributes to all those departed souls. May God gives strength to their families," he said.

When asked to comment on cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's tweet on farmers' protest, Scindia said that anyone who had read the three farm laws will understand they are in favour of farmers. "Everyone has the right to expression. I understand that people should express themselves after understanding the topic. Whoever will read these farm laws, will understand that they endure the growth and development of 21st-century farmers," he said.

He added that BJP-led Central government has always been devoted to the cause of farmers, "be it ensuring minimum support price for their crops or procuring produce at Agricultural produce market committee markets, this government will always work for betterment for farmers." Scindia was in Indore to meet former LokSabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan who was recently conferred with the Padma Bhushan award. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

Around 200MW power supply to national grid cut from major plants due to Avalanche

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand reports 186 new coronavirus cases

Thailand reported 186 new coronavirus cases on Monday and no additional deaths, its COVID-19 taskforce said.The new infections took the overall total to 23,557, with fatalities remaining at 79.Also Read Thailand says COVID-19 vaccinations t...

Scientists leave for Joshimath for surveillance, reconnaissance after glacier burst

A team of scientists, flown to Dehradun after the glacier burst in Uttarakhand, left for Joshimath area on Monday for surveillance and reconnaissance.The scientists, belonging to the Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment SASE of the Defenc...

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 4,535 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 4,535 to 2,288,545, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Monday.The reported death toll rose by 158 to 61,675, the tally showed....

Congress' Revanth Reddy starts padayatra from Achampet to Hyderabad in support of protesting farmers

Congress MP Revanth Reddy on Sunday started a padayatra foot march from Achampet in Telanganas Nagarkurnool district to Hyderabad in support of the protesting farmers.Speaking at a public meeting he urged the people to participate in the Ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021