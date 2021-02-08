Uttarakhand glacier burst: Central, state governments working together to help victims, says Scindia
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday expressed grief over the incident of glacier burst in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand and said that the Central and state governments are working together to try and help the victims.ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 08-02-2021 08:52 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 08:52 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday expressed grief over the incident of glacier burst in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand and said that the Central and state governments are working together to try and help the victims. "National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) is my old ministry and workers who lost their lives were serving the nation. My heartfelt tributes to all those departed souls. May God gives strength to their families," he said.
When asked to comment on cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's tweet on farmers' protest, Scindia said that anyone who had read the three farm laws will understand they are in favour of farmers. "Everyone has the right to expression. I understand that people should express themselves after understanding the topic. Whoever will read these farm laws, will understand that they endure the growth and development of 21st-century farmers," he said.
He added that BJP-led Central government has always been devoted to the cause of farmers, "be it ensuring minimum support price for their crops or procuring produce at Agricultural produce market committee markets, this government will always work for betterment for farmers." Scindia was in Indore to meet former LokSabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan who was recently conferred with the Padma Bhushan award. (ANI)
