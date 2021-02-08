Nation needs to be cautious of new FDI - foreign destructive ideology: PM Modi

While emphasising on the need for more FDI (Foreign Direct Investment), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday cautioned the nation regarding a new form of FDI which he referred to as "foreign destructive ideology". Prime Minister Modi on Monday said the country needs to be cautioned against the influences from abroad that he referred to as "foreign destructive ideology"

"The nation is making progress and we are talking about FDI but I see that a new FDI has come to the fore. We have to protect the nation from this new FDI. We need Foreign Direct Investment but the new FDI is 'foreign destructive ideology'. We have to protect ourselves from it," said PM Modi in his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in Rajya Sabha. "A new entity has come up in the country- 'Andolan Jivi'. They can be spotted wherever there is a protest, be it agitation by lawyers, students, or labourers, explicitly or implicitly. They cannot live without 'andolan', we have to identify them and protect the nation from them," he added.

The Prime Minister also said, the eyes of the world are on India and there are expectations that India will contribute to the betterment of our planet. PM Modi's statement comes as farmers' agitation against the Centre's newly-enacted farm laws has gone international. Tweets by pop-star Rihanna and Swedish climate-activist Greta Thunberg backing the protesting farmers have stirred a major row across the country with the opposition parties calling it a hit at the country's reputation.

On Friday, the marathon debate in the Rajya Sabha on the motion of thanks to the President's address concluded with 50 speakers from 25 political parties taking part in the discussion which was spread over three days. The discussion was one of the longest such debates with high participation of members, said officials.

Eighteen members from BJP, seven of Congress and 25 from other parties had participated in the debate. (ANI)

