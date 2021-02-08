BJP changes route after cops stop rath from entering sensitive areas in Bengal's Murshidabad

The BJP on Monday had to take analternative route for its 'Parivartan Yatra' in West Bengal'sMurshidabad after the police stopped its rath from venturinginto some of the district's ''sensitive pockets'', a seniorpolice officer said.

District BJP leader Gourishankar Ghosh, however,claimed that the party had intimated the administration aboutthe route being taken for the yatra well in advance, and noobjection was raised back then.

The 'Parivartan Yatra' on a rath was flagged off byBJP national president J P Nadda from Nabadwip in Nadiadistrict on February 6, as part of the saffron party'soutreach programme ahead of the assembly polls. It travelledthrough Nakasipara before entering Murshidabad on February 7.

Members of the party, decked in saffron attire, areinteracting with common people, and distributing pamphletshighlighting central government schemes and development work,as part of the yatra. An AC van, which has been converted intorath, has faces of BJP leaders painted on it.

According to the senior officer, the rath, which wason its way to Bahrampur, was ''told to avoid a particularroute, which has a few sensitive pockets. The vehicle wasstopped as it was passing by Bharat Sevashram Sangha atBeldanga in the district''.

Ghosh, on his part, said no such request was made tohim or the other the members of his party when theadministration was approached for permission.

Echoing him, state BJP leader Kalyan Choubey said, ''Weheld discussions with the police before charting the yatraroute. However, we were taken by surprise when the policestopped us at Beldanga. We sat on the street there for atleast three hours.'' ''Later, as suggested by the police, we decided to takean alternative route via National Highway-34 bypass as wewanted to steer clear of any untoward situation,'' he added.

Over the next few days, four more chariots of the BJPare set to roll out in Bengal, all of which are likely to beunveiled by the party's top leaders.

The rallies are expected to crisscross the entirestate, touching all 294 constituencies.

Assembly elections in Bengal are likely to be held inApril-May.

