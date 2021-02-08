New agri laws are in farmers' interests, misgivings should be dispelled: Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday observed that the new agriculture laws are in the''interests of the farmers'', and expressed hope that misgivingsover the legislations that have arisen in some states would beaddressed squarely by the Centre.

He asserted that the controversy around the new lawswill have no impact in Bihar where Agricultural Produce MarketCommittees (APMCs) were done away with more than a decade agoand a viable alternative system put in place.

He also welcomed the assurance given by Prime MinisterNarendra Modi, on the floor of the Rajya Sabha earlier in theday, that the system of MSPs (minimum support price) will notbe tinkered with while bringing in the agriculture reforms.

''It is good that the government has made it clear thatMSPs are there to stay...these laws have been brought for thebetterment of farmers. Bihar is not affected by thecontroversy since we abolished APMCs long back.

''The alternative system of procurement has given thefarmers an opportunity to sell their produce wherever theywant, and it is working fine,'' Kumar told reporters in replyto queries about the ongoing agitations.

He, however, noted that the system of APMCs was verymuch in place in states like Punjab and Haryana which havebeen on the boil ever since the three laws were passed byParliament.

''The good thing is that the Centre has shown thewillingness to talk to those who have reservations about thenew laws. I am sure it will be able to convince people that ithas brought the laws with good intentions,'' he added.

The JD(U) leader, who is running his government withthe BJP as an alliance partner, however dodged queries aboutthe much-awaited expansion of the state cabinet.

''When we get a list of prospective names (forministerial berths), it (expansion) will take place,'' saidKumar with a cryptic smile.

Speculations are rife that new faces will be inductedinto the cabinet ahead of the budget session of the stateassembly, which commences on February 19.

Expansion of the cabinet has been hanging fire overthe issue of berth allotment to members of Kumar's party andthe BJP, which has emerged as the ally with more number ofseats in the assembly, upending the power equations within theBihar NDA.

The ruling coalition also includes smaller partieslike former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM andBollywood set designer-turned-politician Mukesh Sahni's VIP.

Currently 13-strong, the state cabinet has sevenmembers from the BJP, including two deputy CMs, four from theJD(U) other than the chief minister, and one representativeeach from the HAM and the VIP.

