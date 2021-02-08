Left Menu

India facing an undeclared emergency, alleges TMC MP Mahua Moitra

In the context of the farmers' protest and the stir over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Monday alleged that the country is today facing a state of "undeclared emergency."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 21:42 IST
India facing an undeclared emergency, alleges TMC MP Mahua Moitra
TMC MP Mahua Moitra at Lok Sabha . Image Credit: ANI

In the context of the farmers' protest and the stir over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Monday alleged that the country is today facing a state of "undeclared emergency." Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Moitra said, "The coward is brave, only when he is armed with power and authority. You (Central Government) are not courageous but a coward. The farm laws were tabled without scrutiny. From farmers and students to old ladies of Shaheen Shaheen Bagh, all are called terrorists. India is today facing an undeclared emergency."

Slamming the Centre over he CAA, she said, "The Citizenship Amendment Act was passed in 2019 in this House on the pretext of granting citizenship to persecuted Hindus and other minorities in neighbouring countries." "At the same time, it threw into abusive insecurity millions of Indians who had been living in this land for generations. But the rules by which this act will be implemented were not yet prepared by December 2020, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs," said Moitra

The TMC MP questioned the Central Government over the delay in the framework for implementation of CAA. "The deadline has yet again been extended till April 2021. If indeed this govt cared so much for those persecuted in the neighbouring countries, why does it miss the deadline to notify these rules?" she said. She criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central Government for allegedly slapping sedition charges against journalists and condemned the Ministry of External Affairs' response in apparent reference to the tweets of teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg and American pop singer Rihanna.

Moitra accused the Central Government of exploiting Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's legacy for political mileage. "The central government has tried in every way to hijack Netaji's legacy and weave it into its own narrow narrative of courage," said Moitra.

BJP and TMC have locked horns as the Assembly elections in West Bengal are slated to take place this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

After protests, Russian prison service wants more tasers, protective gear

Russias prison authority has this month issued tenders for the purchase of hundreds of tasers, smoke grenades and protective gear, according to state procurement documents. The orders follow mass rallies in support of Kremlin critic Alexei ...

Over 50 kg cannabis seized from Nagaland-registered truck in UP, 2 held

The Hathras Police in western Uttar Pradesh has arrested two people and seized over 50 kilograms of cannabis being transported in a Nagaland-registered truck, officials said on Monday.The seizure was made in Sikandrabad police station area ...

2021 a ‘crucial year’ for climate change, UN chief tells Member States

Antnio Guterres was speaking to Member States meeting as part of the preparations towards the latest annual UN climate conference, known as COP26, which will be held in Glasgow, Scotland, in November. Originally scheduled for last year, i...

HSC exams in Odisha schools from May 3

The High School CertificateHSC examinations will begin on May 3 in Odisha schools, asper a notification issued by the Board of Secondary Education,Cuttack on Monday.The examination will continue till May 15, it said.The examinations for the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021