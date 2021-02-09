Rajasthan CM credits hardwork of Congress workers for party's victory in civic polls

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday credited Congress workers for the party's victory in the civic body elections.

The Congress formed its board in 48 urban local bodies in the state while the BJP got 37 among the 90 that went to polls for which results were declared on Sunday. Congratulating party candidates who won the post of chairman and vice chairman, Gehlot tweeted, ''I hope that all of you will work for the all-round development of the state. My humble request to all of you is to ensure that there are no shortcomings in public welfare in your area.'' Gehlot thanked the voters for making the Congress victorious in the civic elections.

''The Congress has formed its board in two-thirds of the urban bodies of the state. This is the result of the hardwork of our workers. Thanks to all Congress workers,'' he said in another tweet.

