Bihar cabinet expansion: Shahnawaz Hussain among those sworn in

BJP national spokesperson andformer Union minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, who got electedto the Bihar legislative council last month, was on Tuesdaysworn in as a member of the Nitish Kumar cabinet.

He was the first to be administered the oath of officeby Governor Phagu Chauhan at a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavanfor the much-awaited cabinet expansion.

Others who were sworn in on the day included JD(U)leaders Sanjay Kumar Jha, Shravan Kumar, Lesi Singh and MadanSahni, and Pramod Kumar of the BJP. All of them had heldministerial positions in the previous government.

