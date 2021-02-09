Left Menu

Farm laws not religious scriptures that changes cannot be made: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference member Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said the new farm laws are not religious scriptures that changes cannot be made as he appealed to the Centre to hold a dialogue with the agitating farmers and come out with a solution.He was speaking during the discussion on Motion of Thanks to the Presidents address.I just want to make this request on the farmers issue.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 20:33 IST
Farm laws not religious scriptures that changes cannot be made: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference member Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said the new farm laws are not religious scriptures that changes cannot be made as he appealed to the Centre to hold a dialogue with the agitating farmers and come out with a solution.

He was speaking during the discussion on Motion of Thanks to the President's address.

''I just want to make this request on the farmers' issue. It is not a 'Khudai kitaab' (religious scripture) that we cannot make changes. But we have made law. If they (farmers) want it to be scrapped, why can't you talk to them,'' he said.

''I would request you with folded hands that let us not stand on prestige... This is our nation. We belong to this nation and if we belong to this nation let us respect everybody in this nation,'' Abdullah said, adding, ''Come out with a solution.'' He also urged the law minister to bring some law to stop such activities.

Abdullah also asserted that Lord Ram belongs to the whole world. ''Ram belongs to all of us. The way Muslims have held on to the Quran, the Quran is not just ours.'' He also accused NDA MPs of questioning the stature of political visionaries such as Jawaharlal Nehru and said that he feels really bad when he see that fingers are being pointed at India's first prime minister, Sardar Patel, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and other leaders.

''It is not Indian parampara. Respect those who have gone,'' he stressed. On the recently-concluded District Development Council (DDC) polls, he said, these happened peacefully but now elected members were being purchased to force the members to vote for others.

Congratulating Indian scientists and the Serum Institute of India for developing a vaccine against coronavirus, he said that as of now very few people were being vaccinated and efforts should be made that more and more people get the jab.

He also said that the virus has badly hit the tourism industry in Jammu and Kashmir and he has no words to explain the poverty of the people in the Union territory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil gets $1 billion from BRICS bank to fight coronavirus

A development bank run by the BRICS group of major developing nations has disbursed 1 billion to help fund the Brazilian governments fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement from the lender on Tuesday.The New Bank of De...

Farmers' body blames Centre and WB govt for PM-Kisan scheme dues

A farmers body on Tuesday lashedout at both the Centre and West Bengal governments for playingpolitics over paying the lawful dues to more than 70 lakhcultivators of the state under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Schemesince February 2019.It demande...

Fake call centre causing losses to public exchequer busted in Noida; 2 detained

A company running a fraudulent call centre has been busted in Uttar Pradeshs Noida and two officials of the firm, which was causing financial losses to the public exchequer by illegally routing calls using private server, detained, official...

Palm Beach to decide whether Trump can stay at Mar-a-Lago

As the Senates impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump begins Tuesday in Washington, a matter even more important to his immediate future is being discussed some 990 miles to the south by the Palm Beach Town Council Whether he ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021