Left Menu

Narayanasamy meets Prez; seeks recall of Pondy Lt Governor

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 13:56 IST
Narayanasamy meets Prez; seeks recall of Pondy Lt Governor

Puducherry Chief Minister VNarayanasamy on Wednesday met President Ram Nath Kovind hereand urged him to recall Lt Governor Kiran Bedi for her allegedinterference in the administration in the union territory.

Besides, he also flagged her 'impeding' theimplementation of various proposals of the elected government.

The chief minister, who has been at odds with Bedi over anumber of issues concerning the UT for long, told PTI he hadpresented a memorandum containing the various schemesallegedly impeded by Bedi.

He had a half an hour meeting with the President.

Narayansamy also handed over to Kovind the signaturescollected from the public by the ruling Congress led SecularDemocratic Alliance during the last few weeks requesting theCentre to replace Bedi.

The chief minister said he was accompanied by the LokSabha member from Puducherry V Vaithilingam and his cabinetcolleagues M Kandasamy and Malladi Krishna Rao.

He said among other things, he had brought to the noticeof the President the 'interference' by the LG in theimplementation of the free rice scheme as decided by hisgovernment.

''The proposal of the government to introduce 10 percentquota for students from government schools and holding NEETcertificates intending to do medical education had also beenfacing hurdles as the Lt Governor to whom the proposal wassent had forwarded it to the Centre'', he said.

Addressing reporters after meeting Kovind, Narayanasamysaid he had submitted to the President the documentscontaining one lakh signatures collected from the people bythe ruling dispensation for the recall of Bedi.

The Lt Governor had issued 'arbitrary' orders to closethe government owned AFT mill, Swadeshi Cotton mills andBharathi Mill in the union territory, he added.

The territorial government was facing difficulty indisposing off the land belonging to the AFT mill there as itintended to use the sale proceeds to pay the workers there.

''The Lt Governor had also declined to bring down theCovid Tax (imposed on liquor products) and the government feltfor the need for the reduction in the tax as the incidence ofthe pandemic had fallen in Puducherry'', the CM added.

He also said he had apprised the President of thehardships faced by the people because of the continuation ofthe barricades in a radius of 500 metres from Raj nivas(office cum residence of Lt Governor).

''People are not able to move about following thedeployment of Central reserve police forces although normalcyhad returned here'', he said.

The security there was earlier stepped up in the wakeof a dharna undertaken by the ruling party against Bedi in thewake of her consistent face-off with the government.

The SDA had staged a four day agitation in the UT fromJanuary 8, demanding recall of Bedi, besides going on aday-long hunger strike on February 5 on the issue.

Bedi, a former IPS officer, and Narayanasamy have been atloggerheads over various issues ever since she was appointedthe Lt Governor in May 2016, with the ruling Congress accusingher of going against the decisions of the government.

The Congress had in December, 2019 written to PresidentKovind seeking the recall of Bedi, who has maintained thatbeing the Administrator of the Union Territory she was onlydischarging her duties as per law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

JPMorgan hires former UK lawmaker Chuka Umunna to ESG role

JPMorgan has hired former senior British politician Chuka Umunna to head up its environmental, social and governance ESG work in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The appointment was announced within the bank in a memo seen by Reuters and...

India Pesticides files for Rs 800 crore IPO

Agrochemical company India Pesticides Ltd has filed a draft red herring prospectus DRHP to raise Rs 800 crore through an initial public offering IPO. The public offer comprises of a fund raise via fresh issuance of shares amounting to Rs 10...

Thai opposition party pushes to amend royal insult law

A Thai opposition party on Wednesday submitted a proposal to amend the countrys strict royal insult law, a potentially groundbreaking move that it said could ease political tension and improve freedom of expression amid anti-government prot...

Tennis-Thiem time at Melbourne Park as third seed eases through

U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem kept his time in the Melbourne sun to an absolute minimum on Wednesday, taking 93 minutes to beat Dominik Koepfer 6-4 6-0 6-2 and secure his place in the third round of the Australian Open. Thiem lost to Nov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021