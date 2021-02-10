LDF govt has illegally made 3 lakh appointments in depts: Chennithala

Escalatingthe attack over alleged backdoor appointments in variousgovernment departments in Kerala, Leader of Opposition RameshChennithala on Wednesday said the ruling Left Fronthasillegally made permanent at least three lakh employees.

Youth Congress workers continued their protest infront of the secretariattoday with some activists evenmanaging to break through police barricades and enter theadministrative complex. However, they were removed from thecomplex and later arrested, police said.

Chennithala, who met reporters at Thrissur, duringhis 'Aishwarya Keralam' march, said: ''This government has madeat least three lakh permanent appointments illegally duringits term.'' ''When youngsters are protesting in front of thesecretariat, government is trying to make illegal appointmentsand this shows the injustice towards them.'' Several youths have been protesting in front of thestate secretariat since January 26 demanding that the validityof the 'last grade PSC rank list' published in 2017 beextended by six more months.

''The validity of our rank list published in 2017 isonly up to June 2021.Our demand is to extend the validity bysix more months,'' a rank holder said.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front has alsobeen protesting across the state alleging backdoorappointments into various departments of the state government.

The Left government has, however, decided to counterthe allegations and has been releasing the list of variousappointments made by the previous UDF government before theend of its term.PTI RRT BNADMINISTRATOR BNADMINISTRATOR

