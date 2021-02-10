Left Menu

PM Modi calls farmers' agitation 'pavitra', asks citizens to differentiate between 'andolankari' and 'andolanjeevi'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that he considers the 'Kisan Andolan' as 'pavitra' (pious) and slammed the 'Andolanjeevis' for hijacking the protest.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 21:35 IST
PM Modi calls farmers' agitation 'pavitra', asks citizens to differentiate between 'andolankari' and 'andolanjeevi'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that he considers the 'Kisan Andolan' as 'pavitra' (pious) and slammed the 'Andolanjeevis' for hijacking the protest. "I consider the Kisan Andolan to be 'pavitra'. The movement has importance in India's democracy, but, when Andolanjeevis hijack protests, showcases photos of those jailed for serious offences, does it serve any purpose? Not allowing toll plazas to work, destroying telecom towers in Punjab. Does it serve pious protests," PM Modi said in Lok Sabha during the reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address.

"The protesters have done the work of ruining the pious agitation of the farmers. Therefore, it is very important for people of the country to differentiate between "andolankari" and "andolanjeevi," he added. Congress and TMC MPs walked out of the House during PM Narendra Modi's reply in Lok Sabha to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address.

"We walked out because PM didn't discuss our concerns over farmers' death. He agreed that amendments are required in farm laws, some states will be benefitted and some' won't. Why do you have to bring laws that won't be benefitting everyone?," Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury told media. While commenting upon the walkout by Opposition MPs, PM Modi said, " There are people who talk the right things. But this same section, when it comes to doing the right things, fail to convert words into action. Those who talk big on electoral reforms oppose the One Nation One Election. They speak of gender justice but oppose Triple Talaq." Defending the farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "We can't meet challenges of agriculture sector in 21st century with thinking of 18th century. We will have to change it. Nobody wants farmers to stay stuck in the cycle of poverty, that he doesn't get right to live. I believe farmers shouldn't be dependent on others. It is our responsibility."

Noting that the process of reforms in agriculture is necessary and important, Prime Minister said that the new farm laws provide an option to farmers and have been brought to meet the emerging challenges. Prime Minister said no mandis have been shut after the implementation of these laws and there has been no impact on the minimum support price.

The Prime Minister accused the opposition of misleading farmers protesting against farm laws. "Congress MPs in House debated on the colour of the laws. It would have been better if they had debated on the content and intent of the laws. Let us understand, as far as the protests are concerned, our farmer brothers at Delhi borders have been a victim of rumours, propaganda and confusion," he said.

PM Modi said that the Parliament and the government respect the "sentiments of all agitating farmers". "This House, our government, and we all respect the farmers who are voicing their views on the farm bills. This is the reason why topmost Ministers of the Government are constantly talking to them. There is great respect for the farmers," he added.

He said the new farm laws provide alternatives to farmers. "I want to ask has anything been snatched that was available earlier? What has happened is an alternative option has been provided. That is the arrangement under the new laws," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Belgium plant denies blame for AstraZeneca vaccine cuts to EU

A plant in Belgium said to be the cause of big cuts in AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine supplies to the European Union said on Wednesday it had produced all doses required under a contract it has with the Anglo-Swedish firm.The factory, which ...

Maha cabinet approves medical college-cum-hospital at Nashik

The Maharashtra cabinet onWednesday approved a proposal to set up a 430-bed hospital andmedical college in Nashik at a cost of Rs 627.62 crore.A statement from the Chief Ministers Office, issuedafter a cabinet meeting, said the college in N...

Farmers' agitation: Solution should be found without further delay, says JJP

The JJP, a coalition partner of the BJP in Haryana, on Wednesday asserted that a solution to the ongoing farmers agitation will have to be found without further delay.JJP leader Digvijay Singh Chautala said senior leaders of his party were ...

AAP teacher association to fight DU polls

The Aam Aadmi Party teachers organisation will fight the Delhi Universitys executive and academic councils elections, a party leader said on Wednesday.AAP MP Sushil Gupta said just the way the Kejriwal government had made significant improv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021