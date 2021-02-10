BJP secures DDC chairperson seats in J-K's Samba, Reasi

The BJP on Wednesday won District Development Council (DDC) chairperson elections in Samba and Reasi districts, officials said.

While a BJP DDC member also got elected in Samba for the post of vice-president, his colleague in Reasi district lost the election for a similar post in Reasi district to an independent candidate, the officials said.

In the third phase of DDC elections for the posts of chairperson and vice-chairperson elections, BJP members Keshav Dutt and Balwan Singh were elected unopposed as chairperson and vice-chairman, respectively, in Samba district where the party had swept the polls by winning 13 out of 14 seats in November-December last year.

BJP candidate Saraj Singh Nag was elected DDC chairperson in Reasi district after securing nine out of 14 votes against his rival Jagjeevan Lal of National Conference, the officials said, adding independent candidate Sajra Qadir was declared vice-chairperson of DDC Reasi.

Qadir and her BJP rival Abdul Rashid got seven votes each for the post but later she was declared elected through a draw of lots system.

BJP had won seven DDC seats in Reasi against three by Peoples' Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), two for J&K Apni Party and one each for Congress and an independent candidate.

In the earlier two phases held on February 6 and 8, the saffron party had won the DDC chairperson and vice-chairperson posts in Jammu, Kathua, Doda and Udhampur districts where it had got full majority. While BJP had got 13 seats each in Jammu and Kathua districts, it had got 11 in Udhampur and eight in Doda.

