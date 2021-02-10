Left Menu

BJP secures DDC chairperson seats in J-K's Samba, Reasi

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 10-02-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 22:10 IST
BJP secures DDC chairperson seats in J-K's Samba, Reasi

The BJP on Wednesday won District Development Council (DDC) chairperson elections in Samba and Reasi districts, officials said.

While a BJP DDC member also got elected in Samba for the post of vice-president, his colleague in Reasi district lost the election for a similar post in Reasi district to an independent candidate, the officials said.

In the third phase of DDC elections for the posts of chairperson and vice-chairperson elections, BJP members Keshav Dutt and Balwan Singh were elected unopposed as chairperson and vice-chairman, respectively, in Samba district where the party had swept the polls by winning 13 out of 14 seats in November-December last year.

BJP candidate Saraj Singh Nag was elected DDC chairperson in Reasi district after securing nine out of 14 votes against his rival Jagjeevan Lal of National Conference, the officials said, adding independent candidate Sajra Qadir was declared vice-chairperson of DDC Reasi.

Qadir and her BJP rival Abdul Rashid got seven votes each for the post but later she was declared elected through a draw of lots system.

BJP had won seven DDC seats in Reasi against three by Peoples' Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), two for J&K Apni Party and one each for Congress and an independent candidate.

In the earlier two phases held on February 6 and 8, the saffron party had won the DDC chairperson and vice-chairperson posts in Jammu, Kathua, Doda and Udhampur districts where it had got full majority. While BJP had got 13 seats each in Jammu and Kathua districts, it had got 11 in Udhampur and eight in Doda.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden to speak on Myanmar coup on Wednesday, expected to announce sanctions

President Joe Biden is expected to announce an executive order to sanction those responsible for the military coup in Myanmar when he speaks about the U.S. response to the takeover at 1 p.m. ET 1800 GMTon Wednesday, said two people familiar...

Grant for Metro Ph-IV project, Urban Extension Road-II's early completion: DDA Budget

The DDA on Wednesday approved its annual budget with an outlay of Rs 6,738 cr for various projects, ranging from early completion of the Urban Extension Road-II UER-II to carrying out development works in sub-cities of Narela, Dwarka and Ro...

Biden expected to announce executive order on Myanmar -sources

U.S. President Joe Biden is expected on Wednesday to announce an executive order on Myanmar, where the army staged a Feb. 1 coup and overthrew the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, two sources familiar with the matter said.One source,...

J-K: Underprivileged patients receiving free eye treatment in Govt hospital under SEHAT scheme

In a major relief, underprivileged patients in Jammu and Kashmir are receiving free eye treatment under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme in Government Medical College Associated Hospital Rajouri. Earlie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021