Govt to move court over delay in appointment of nominated MLCs: Patole

State Congress chief Nana Patolesaid on Wednesday that the MVA government in Maharashtra hasdecided to move the court over the `delay' by the governor inthe appointment of nominated members to the LegislativeCouncil.

Talking about the issue elsewhere, BJP leader DevendraFadnavis said it was governor's prerogative to approve orreject names recommended by the state government.

The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition government hadrecommended 12 names for appointment to the Council in thegovernor's quota to governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in thefirst week of November.

''This is a murder of democracy. The cabinet, inexercise of its rights, sent the names to the governor. Howlong will the governor delay it?'' Patole said at a pressconference in Nagpur.

Claiming that the governor seems to be under pressurefrom the central leadership of the BJP, Patole said, ''We (theMVA government) have now decided to approach the court on thisissue.'' Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and deputy chiefminister Ajit Pawar had openly expressed dismay over Koshyarinot taking decision on the recommended nominee's list.

To a question by reporters about the dispute, BJPleader Devendra Fadnavis said, ''Governor is a constitutionalpost and he is considered to be the head of the state. A chiefminister performs his duties on behalf of the governor. So itis the prerogative of the governor whether to accept acandidate's name or not.

''However, I do not like the tone and manner in whichMVA leaders are talking about it. What sort of parliamentarydiscourse it this,'' the former chief minister said.

He also alleged that the government was not makingany attempt to arrest Aligarh University alumnus SharjeelUsmani against whom a case for `creating enmity between twogroups on the ground of religion' has been registered in Pune.

