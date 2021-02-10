Left Menu

Biden to speak on Myanmar coup on Wednesday, expected to announce sanctions

The law gives the president wide latitude to impose economic sanctions once he declares a national emergency exists. Myanmar's military arrested civilian leaders, including Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, in the early hours of Feb. 1 and announced a year-long state of emergency, citing allegations a November election was beset by fraud.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-02-2021 23:31 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 23:27 IST
President Joe Biden is expected to announce an executive order to sanction those responsible for the military coup in Myanmar when he speaks about the U.S. response to the takeover at 1 p.m. ET (1800 GMT)on Wednesday, said two people familiar with the matter. One source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Biden would act under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). The law gives the president wide latitude to impose economic sanctions once he declares a national emergency exists.

Myanmar's military arrested civilian leaders, including Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, in the early hours of Feb. 1 and announced a year-long state of emergency, citing allegations a November election was beset by fraud. The electoral commission dismissed the army's complaints. Protesters took to the streets of Myanmar for a fifth day on Wednesday, vowing to keep up demonstrations against the coup even after a woman was shot and critically wounded during clashes the previous day.

The Biden administration has been working to form an international response to the crisis, including by working with allies in Asia who have closer ties to Myanmar and its military. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi agreed to urge Myanmar authorities to immediately stop their violence against protesters, according to a readout from Japan's foreign ministry on Wednesday U.S. time.

The Biden administration also was working on its Myanmar policy with both fellow Democrats and Republicans in Congress. National security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke on Wednesday with Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who has a longstanding interest in the country and a close relationship with Suu Kyi, a McConnell aide said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

