Left Menu

Rahul, Priyanka advocates of soft Hindutva: CPI(M) leader

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-02-2021 00:26 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 00:19 IST
Rahul, Priyanka advocates of soft Hindutva: CPI(M) leader
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan lashed out at the Congress on Wednesday, alleging that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were ''advocates of soft Hindutva'' and embrace religious symbols in their political activities.

Vijayaraghavan said the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) was raising ''baseless allegations'' against the the Left Front and the government, accusing it of joining hands with the BJP to create issues in the state.

''If we follow the press meets and statements issued by the UDF leaders, it is clear that they are silent on the BJP,'' the CPI(M) Kerala state secretary incharge said at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram.

''The approach of the UDF shows that it has a soft stand on BJP. This is in tune with the central leadership of the Congress party. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are advocates of soft Hindutva,'' Vijayaraghavan said.

''They embrace religious symbols in their political activities. They are unable to fight the communal agenda of the BJP that is being implemented in the country,'' he added.

The Left leader pointed out that Rahul Gandhi began his election campaign in Rajasthan and Gujarat after taking part in rituals and Priyanka Gandhi was ''competing with the BJP by using the symbols of BJP''.

Vijayaraghavan said the state leadership of the Congress was following the the footsteps of their central leaders and were spreading ''false news'' against the state government, which he said had a massive support of the people.

''Currently, the petrol prices have reached Rs 90 and nowhere in the world the fuel prices are this expensive,'' he said. ''Even in the Indian subcontinent, other countries are selling petrol for around Rs 40. However, the Congress or the UDF have not uttered a single word in this regard.'' PTI RRTHMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine formally bans registration of Russian COVID-19 vaccines

Ukraine has formally banned registration of Russian-designed vaccines against coronavirus, the government said in a decree published on Wednesday. One of Europes poorest countries, Ukraine has lagged behind others in starting its vaccinatio...

Merkel, governors agree to extend Germany''s virus lockdown

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the countrys 16 governors are largely extending the countrys coronavirus lockdown until March 7 amid concern that new virus variants could reverse a decline in new confirmed cases.After Merkel met with go...

EDMC to start mobile app-based attendance system for employees

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation EDMC is going to introduce a mobile application-based attendance system that will record the live location of its employees, the civic body said on Wednesday.Leader of House in the BJP-led EDMC on Wednes...

New York will reopen stadiums with limited capacity

New York state will allow large stadiums and arenas, such as Citi Field and Madison Square Garden, to reopen for sports and concerts later this month, with sharply limited capacity and other measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Any s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021