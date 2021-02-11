Several MPs demand restoration of MPLAD scheme

Left Menu

Several MPs cutting across party lines on Wednesday demanded restoration of the Member of Parliament Local Area Development MPLAD scheme suspended last year. Last year, the government suspended MPLAD Member of Parliament Local Area Development fund scheme during 2020-21 and 2021-22, and said that the funds will be used for managing health services and the adverse impact of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 00:26 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 00:26 IST
Several MPs cutting across party lines on Wednesday demanded restoration of the Member of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) scheme suspended last year. Under the scheme, MPs can recommend development programmes involving expenditure of Rs 5 crore every year in their constituencies. Last year, the government suspended MPLAD (Member of Parliament Local Area Development) fund scheme during 2020-21 and 2021-22, and said that the funds will be used for managing health services and the adverse impact of COVID-19 pandemic in the country. ''As most of the MPs and parties are requesting for MPLADS, we also request the finance minister to consider (restoring) MPLADS,'' G R Reddy (TRS) said during general discussion on Budget 2021-22. Lok Sabha has 543 members and Rajya Sabha has a strength of 245.

Speaking during the discussion, Supriya Sule (NCP) said that elected representatives cannot undertake any development work in their local area when people come with demand.

''We have to tell them that MPLADS has been suspended for two years,'' she said. The situation is exactly opposite in Maharashtra where the state has ensured that every MLA including from the opposition gets Rs 5 crore every year, she said, adding there is no cut even during COVID-19 pandemic.

''Obviously, they are doing something right, considering GST (revenue) is not coming but they are managing well. I think may be you all should take a lesson from Maharshtra Finance Minister Ajit Pawar. He can guide you run the ministry a little better. It is always good to take ideas from people,'' she said.

Shiv Sena MP Shrirang Barne too demanded that scheme be restore.

On the rising number of digital lending platforms, Sule said, there is no regulation for such NBFCs and borrowers are harassed.

With regard to the farmers' issues, she said the government should take all political parties in confidence.

