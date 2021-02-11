Biden speaks with China's Xi in their first call since U.S. election

Biden speaks with China's Xi in their first call since U.S. electionReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-02-2021 07:41 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 07:41 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden spoke to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Wednesday, the White House said, his first direct contact with the leader of the world's second-largest economy since winning the November U.S. presidential election and taking office last month.
It was also the first call between Xi and a U.S. president since the Chinese leader spoke with former President Donald Trump in March last year. Since then, relations between the two countries have plunged to their worst level in decades.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
