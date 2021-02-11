Left Menu

Rajasthan Assembly proceedings adjourned twice amid uproar by BJP members

The Opposition BJP on Thursday created an uproar in the Rajasthan Assembly over the issue of attack on an RSS worker in Kota, leading to adjournment of house proceedings twice.During the zero hour, BJP MLAs Vasudev Devnani and Madan Dilawar raised the matter but Speaker CP Joshi did not allow them following which Deputy leader of opposition, Rajendra Rathore, and others stormed to the well protesting against the incident.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-02-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 13:41 IST
Rajasthan Assembly proceedings adjourned twice amid uproar by BJP members

The Opposition BJP on Thursday created an uproar in the Rajasthan Assembly over the issue of attack on an RSS worker in Kota, leading to adjournment of house proceedings twice.

During the zero hour, BJP MLAs Vasudev Devnani and Madan Dilawar raised the matter but Speaker CP Joshi did not allow them following which Deputy leader of opposition, Rajendra Rathore, and others stormed to the well protesting against the incident. As they defied the Speaker's ruling, the speaker took up the listed business. The speaker said that he had allowed Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria to speak on law and order situation and that opportunity could have been used to raise this particular matter. Referring to the uproar by Rajendra Rathore and BJP MLAs, he said, ''It is unfortunate that there is competition among you to prove who is more loyal''. The BJP members also waived a purported photo of one the accused with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal and demanded a reply from the governor. A worker of the RSS was shot at by three assailants in Kota on Tuesday night. The accused have been held by the police. The speaker said that if allegations have to be made, there are rules under which it can be done but the uproar cannot be allowed. The BJP MLAs sat on a dharna in the well of the House following following which the Speaker adjourned the House for half an hour. The BJP MLAs continued the dharna inside the House. As the uproar continued, the House was adjourned for the second time till 1:30 pm by the chairperson.PTI SDA DVDV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Czechs to close three districts, dependent on state of emergency, as COVID rages

The Czech Republic on Thursday announced a stricter lockdown in three districts from east to west where coronavirus infections have soared and hospitals are struggling to cope. The order means a ban on movement from and into the eastern dis...

Indian Judokas to head to Israel for Tel Aviv Grand Slam

With less than six months to go before the Tokyo Olympics, Indian judokas will get the opportunity to gather crucial ranking points which will help them in their qualification efforts as a six-member team comprising five players and a coach...

Vehicle users consider distracted driving due to mobile phone among top causes of accidents: Survey

Mobile phones are a real distraction while driving with 97 per cent of respondents in major metro cities of India considering it the top cause of accidents in the country, according to a Ford Cartesy survey.Revealing lack of traffic rule aw...

The Last Of Us: Pedro Pascal to star as Joel in HBO series based on video game

Hollywood star Pedro Pascal is set to headline The Last Of Us in what could be termed as one of the biggest TV castings of the year. According to Deadline, the project is HBOs high-profile series adaptation of the Sony Playstation franchise...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021