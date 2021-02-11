'Even Didi will chant Jai Shri Ram before end of Bengal polls': Shah targets Mamata

As the campaign for Assembly polls is heating up in the West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday targeted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying that till the time elections end, 'didi' will chant 'Jai Shri Ram'. Addressing a public rally in Cooch Behar, Shah said, "Such an environment has been created in Bengal that raising Jai Shri Ram slogans has become a crime. Mamata Didi, if slogans of Jai Shri Ram are not raised here, will it be raised in Pakistan?"

"I am promising that till the time election ends Mamata didi will also say Jai Shri Ram," Shah added after the flagging-off the fourth Poriborton Yatra from Cooch Behar. Shah further lambasted the West Bengal government for not taking any action against the killing of 130 BJP workers by TMC goons.

"More than 130 workers of the BJP have been killed by goons of the Trinamool Congress, yet no action has been taken against them. Once our government comes to power, each of the murderers will be sent to jail," he said. He accused the West Bengal government of preventing farmers from getting Rs 6,000 under the PM Kisan scheme. "Why has Mamata di stopped farmers getting Rs 6,000 from PM Modi? Do you think they will praise the PM? They will remove you from power only on the issue of infiltration," Shah asked.

"After we form the government in Bengal, we will spend Rs 500 crore and build a Rajbanshi Cultural Centre in this region as a tribute to the legends of the Rajbanshi community," he added. Cornering Mamata, Shah said, "Mamata didi keeps on quarrelling with Modi ji, she even quarrelled during Subhash babu's program. It was Subhash babu's event, you could have refrained from politics there."

Later, Shah visited Madanmohan Temple in Coochbehar. During his visit, he said, "It is (Rash Mela) a unique festival. But the Bengal government did nothing to promote it or boost it from a tourism point of view. We have decided to promote the Mela on national and global levels and make it a tourist attraction." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)