Left Menu

European rights advocate asks Russia to explain police action over protests

Dunja Mijatovic, the Council of Europe's Human Rights Commissioner, said the number of detainees was unprecedented, citing OVD-Info's figures. In a letter addressed to Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, dated Feb. 5 and published on Thursday, she expressed dismay over reports of police beatings, including attacks on dozens of journalists.

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-02-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 15:22 IST
European rights advocate asks Russia to explain police action over protests
Representative image. Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

A European human rights advocate has asked Russia to explain reports police used excessive force to disperse anti-Kremlin protests and committed rights abuses, and reminded Moscow of peoples' right to freedom of assembly.

More than 11,000 people were detained at protests in recent weeks over the arrest and imprisonment of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, according to non-governmental group OVD-Info, which monitors arrests during mass protests. Dunja Mijatovic, the Council of Europe's Human Rights Commissioner, said the number of detainees was unprecedented, citing OVD-Info's figures.

In a letter addressed to Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, dated Feb. 5 and published on Thursday, she expressed dismay over reports of police beatings, including attacks on dozens of journalists. She said many detainees had complained about the lack of food, drinking water, timely access to sanitary facilities, heating and appropriate sleeping places due to overcrowding, as well as being denied legal or medical assistance.

"Such a situation, if confirmed, amounts to inhuman and degrading treatment and should stop immediately," said Mijatovic. The Kremlin has denied repression by police and said any cases of alleged police brutality are being looked into but that there have been more cases of riot police officers being attacked by protesters than vice versa.

The interior ministry, which is in charge of the police, did not immediately comment. Navalny was jailed this month for parole violations, charges he said were trumped up and politically motivated. He was poisoned in Siberia with what many Western countries said was a nerve agent. The Kremlin questions whether he was poisoned.

Mijatovic urged Kolokoltsev to use his authority to stop the practice of apprehending individuals exercising their right to peaceful assembly and bring policing of demonstrations in line with applicable human rights standards. The Council of Europe, Europe's main human rights forum, has 47 member states including Russia. All are signatories to the European Convention on Human Rights.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now UK variant likely to sweep the worldThe coronavirus variant first found in the British region of Kent is a concern because it could undermine the protection given by vaccines again...

Indonesia reports 8,435 new COVID-19 cases, 214 new deaths

Jakarta Indonesia, February 11 ANIXinhua The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indonesia increased by 8,435 in the past 24 hours to 1,191,990, with the death toll adding by 214 to 32,381, the Indonesian Health Ministry said on Thursday. Accord...

Portugal starts giving firefighters vaccine jabs

Portugal has started inoculating the countrys about 15,000 firefighters against COVID-19.Portuguese firefighters commonly operate ambulances, and they will be vaccinated over a two-week period starting Thursday.Meanwhile, the health ministr...

Mobile labs for COVID-19 testing to soon be available in Maha: CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray on Thursday said mobile laboratories for COVID-19testing will soon be made available across the state.Speaking at the launch of three laboratory vans forCOVID-19 testing, Thackeray said these mobil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021