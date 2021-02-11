Left Menu

Congress criticises JD(S) for pulling out of upcoming by-polls in Karnataka

Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday criticised the decision of Janta Dal-Secular (JDS) not to contest the upcoming by-polls in Karnataka claiming that this will benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Former Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday criticised the decision of Janta Dal-Secular (JDS) not to contest the upcoming by-polls in Karnataka claiming that this will benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Taking on Twitter, the former chief minister alleged that JDS wants their votes to go to the BJP.

"The by-elections will be conducted for constituencies in North Karnataka. Janta Dal-Secular is not strong in these areas. They want their marginal votes also to go to BJP. Hence, JD(S) is not contesting," Siddaramaiah tweeted. The JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda yesterday announced that the regional party will not field candidates for the bye-elections for the state's Belgavi Lok Sabha seat and Assembly constituencies of Maski, Sindagi and Basava Kalyan.

The by-poll schedule is yet to be announced by the Election Commission. (ANI)

