Left Menu

Scottish support for independence drops, poll shows

A Savanta ComRes poll for The Scotsman showed 47% would vote for independence and 42% would vote against, up 4 percentage points, with 10% still undecided. Scottish nationalists are pushing for an independence referendum to be held after this May's Scottish parliament election, but British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said such votes should happen only once in a generation.

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-02-2021 16:25 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 16:25 IST
Scottish support for independence drops, poll shows

Scottish support for independence has fallen four percentage points, probably due to divisions among Scottish nationalists, but 47% of Scots still support breaking up the United Kingdom by going it alone, a poll indicated on Thursday. A Savanta ComRes poll for The Scotsman showed 47% would vote for independence and 42% would vote against, up 4 percentage points, with 10% still undecided.

Scottish nationalists are pushing for an independence referendum to be held after this May's Scottish parliament election, but British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said such votes should happen only once in a generation. Alongside polling on independence support, the survey found that Scottish Conservatives had gained popularity while there was greater support for both Johnson and the British government.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been accused by her predecessor and mentor, Alex Salmond, of misleading parliament over the government's unlawful investigation of sexual harassment claims against him. She has denied misleading parliament. Salmond was cleared by a jury at Edinburgh's High Court of all sexual assault charges.

"That kind of division could perhaps make people think twice about independence and whether or not the SNP can be trusted ultimately to have a united front when it is needed the most to get independence over the line," said Chris Hopkins, political research director at Savanta ComRes. In a referendum in 2014, Scots voted 55%-45% to remain in the United Kingdom, but both Brexit and the British government's handling of the COVID-19 crisis have bolstered support for independence among Scots.

If Scots voted to leave, it would be the biggest shock to the United Kingdom since Irish independence a century ago - just as it grapples with the impact of Brexit, a move that Scotland's voters strongly opposed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HCL s TechBee Programme offers early career opportunities to 12th pass out students in Kerala

HCL has launched inKerala its early career programme TechBee, a work-integratedhigher education programme which contributes to the SkillIndia mission of the government.Students also earn a degree from leading universitiesthat HCL has partne...

ACC Q3 profit at Rs 472 crore as cement demand picks up

Cement manufacturer ACC Ltd said on Thursday its profit after tax rose to Rs 472 crore in the October to December quarter as compared to Rs 273 crore in the same quarter of previous fiscal. Net sales during the quarter increased to Rs 4,066...

Rahul Gandhi cites old family planning slogan 'hum do hamare do' to attack govt, says 4 people are running the country.

Rahul Gandhi cites old family planning slogan hum do hamare do to attack govt, says 4 people are running the country....

The three farm laws allow industrialists to buy unlimited quantity of foodgrains and hoard them, says Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha.

The three farm laws allow industrialists to buy unlimited quantity of foodgrains and hoard them, says Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021