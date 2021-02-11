Left Menu

TRS candidate bags Mayor's seat in GHMC

Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) candidate Gadwal Vijayalaxmi of ward number 93, Banjara Hills, elected as the new Mayor of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Thursday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 11-02-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 19:52 IST
TRS President K Chandrashekar Rao (file pic/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) candidate Gadwal Vijayalaxmi of ward number 93, Banjara Hills, elected as the new Mayor of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Thursday. TRS candidate Srilatha Shobhan Reddy, ward number 143, elected as the new Deputy Mayor of the GHMC.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) decided not to contest for the seats and their corporators openly supported TRS candidates in the elections. Earlier, AIMIM had said there was no alliance between the two parties. Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) staged a protest after the elections at the GHMC office, alleging that the TRS won the Mayor's election with the unofficial support of AIMIM. It also alleged that the AIMIM decided not to contest the Mayor's election to ensure that the TRS candidate wins the Mayor's election.

The results of the 150-seat GHMC were announced in December 2020. Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) had emerged as the single-largest party with 55 seats while BJP bagged 48 seats to become the second-largest party. AIMIM got 44 seats and the Congress Party managed to win only two seats. (ANI)

