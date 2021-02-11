Modi govt should resign if BJP fails to prove TMC siphoned off central funds: Mamata

West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee on Thursday challenged the BJP to prove itsallegation that her party, the Trinamool Congress, hasmisappropriated funds sent by the Centre to the state, or theNarendra Modi government should resign.

Addressing a programme of NGOs and civil societyorganisations in Kolkata, the TMC supremo claimed that thelanguage used by BJP leader Amit Shah, who is currently on avisit to the state, smacks of arrogance and does not behove aUnion home minister.

''The BJP frequently says that TMC is corrupt, the TMCsiphoned off money. It is not Modi's money. It is sent by onegovernment to another. Then you should not collect taxes fromthe state and there will be no need to give it back. If youcannot prove the allegation, you will have to resign,''Banerjee said.

''You continuously attack us with pishi-bhaipo (auntand nephew) jibe. What about your son Mr Shah? Where did heget so much money from?'' she said.

She said that Shah has come to West Bengal to speak onthe Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) but she will not allow itto be implemented in the state.

''We always welcome everyone to West Bengal. But thestatements made by Amit Shah today is below the belt andspeaks of power hunger. I am very clearly stating, such wordsfrom the home minister don't look good,'' Banerjee said,without elaborating.

The TMC chief said that she will not utter a wordwhich breaches decorum.

''All political parties should maintain dignity.

Courtesy cannot be one-sided. It has to be both ways,'' shesaid.

The chief minister accused the BJP of spreading fakenews and fake videos on social media to mislead people.

''After looting farmers, after not allowing me topractice my religion, after doing riots, you want Bengal? Iwill not bow down in front of these people,'' she said,attacking the saffron party.

The chief minister said that hooliganism is rampant instates such as UP, Rajasthan and Haryana, but she will notallow it in West Bengal.

''Let Bengal live in peace. The BJP should not beallowed to come to power in the state. I appeal to all toprotect the honour of Bengal,'' she said.

The assembly election is due in the state in April-May.

''I am a street fighter. I will fight to the end,''Banerjee said adding that she is not afraid of the BJP.

''Let's have a fair play. The Left and the Congress canbe in your (the BJP's) team and we will fight alone. I willonly be a goalkeeper and see how many goals you can score,''the TMC boss said.

Banerjee claimed that the people of neighbouringTripura are regretting voting the saffron party to power.

Farmers and Adivasis are under attack in BJP-ruledstates, the chief minister alleged while speaking at theprogramme of the NGOs.

''The BJP has cancelled licenses of a number of NGOsafter coming to power and stopped funds only because theiropinions were different from the party. I will request allNGOs, faith based groups, and self help groups to saveBengal's pride, to save Bengal's culture,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)