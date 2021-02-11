BJP won't rest before forming govt in Bengal with two-thirds majority: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah onThursday said that the BJP will not rest before forming thegovernment in West Bengal with a two-thirds majority.

He said that the ''war'' is not just to remove MamataBanerjee from power in West Bengal but to turn the state into'Sonar Bangla' (Golden Bengal).

''We will not rest before forming the government inWest Bengal with a two-thirds majority,'' he said whileaddressing the ''social media warriors'' of the BJP here.

Shah said that it will be ensured that every voter canfreely exercise his/her franchise during the upcoming stateassembly elections due in April-May.

Shah, known to be the master strategist of the saffronparty, said that winning the West Bengal polls will pave theway for electoral successes in Odisha, Telangana and otherstates of the country where the BJP is not in power.

He set a target for the BJP's social media team toreach out to two crore of the 10 crore population of WestBengal by propagating the party's messages and the Centre'sachievements.

