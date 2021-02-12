Maha: BJP MLC's bid to unveil Ahilya Devi statue foiled

BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar'sattempt to unveil the statue of Ahilya Devi Holkar in Pune'sJejuri town ahead of a formal event, has been foiled by thepolice, who are taking appropriate action against him for it,Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Friday.

Deshmukh said NCP chief Sharad Pawar will formallyunveil the statue on Saturday.

''MLC Gopichand Padalkar's attempt to unveil the statueof Punyashlok Ahilya Devi Holkar was thwarted yesterday by thepolice personnel and they are taking appropriate actionagainst him,'' he said.

The memorial inauguration will be done on February 13at 4.30 pm by Pawar saheb, he added.

According to media reports, Padalkar - a detractor ofPawar - objected to unveiling of the statue at the hands ofNCP patriarch.

Padalkar reportedly tried to inaugurate the statue,installed by Jejuri Devsthan (temple trust), at the hands ofsome shepherds.

