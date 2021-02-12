Left Menu

Commotion in NDMC House; Oppn AAP seeks resignation of Mayor

But no step has been taken, he had said.Prakash had hit back on Thursday, saying that the AAP has now become Allegation Aadmi Party, and it is spreading confusion by making new allegations daily.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 17:10 IST
AAP members in the BJP-led NDMC House on Friday raised vociferous slogans, held placards and sought the resignation of North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash, a day after the ruling party levelled corruption charges against him. The proceeding of the House, which had convened to finalise the annual budget was marred by protests from the opposition benches. However, the budget was cleared amid the din.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday had claimed that Prakash has built his house by illegally occupying DUSIB land, an allegation he termed as baseless.

''AAP members raised slogans and held placards and some even climbed on the seat of the branches while the House proceedings were underway,'' the mayor said.

Leader of Opposition and AAP member Vikas Goyal and other party colleague held placards that bore slogans like 'Bhrasht Mayor, Kursi Chhoro', 'Bhrasht Mayor, Istifa Do'.

Prakash said the AAP has ''no other business, but to disrupt the House, they do it often''.

''I have rejected the charge, and replied to them already,'' he said.

The North Delhi mayor said, ''We had called in marshalls, who did not allow the protesting members to enter the Well of the House, and the budget was parallelly cleared as they shouted slogans.

Addressing a press conference, AAP leader Durgesh Pathak on Thursday had claimed that the Delhi Police and the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) have repeatedly asked the north corporation to stop the construction of that building. But no step has been taken, he had said.

Prakash had hit back on Thursday, saying that the AAP has now become ''Allegation Aadmi Party'', and it is spreading confusion by making new allegations daily.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

