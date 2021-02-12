Lok Sabha to meet at 10 am on Saturday instead of 4 pm

The Lok Sabha will convene at 10 am instead of the usual 4 pm on Saturday, Speaker Om Birla has announced.

The Rajya Sabha had been meeting at 9 am due to COVID-19 distancing norms. Some Rajya Sabha members also sit in Lok Sabha chamber.

Lok Sabha has been meeting at 4 pm and some of its members sit in RS chamber to maintain social distancing amid the pandemic outbreak.

Since Rajya Sabha went on a recess on Friday and would reconvene on March 8, the Lok Sabha would meet in the morning.

Birla announced the new timing in the House on Friday after the Question Hour.

The new shift in Parliament came into place in the Monsoon session. There was no Winter session.

The lower house will go into recess Saturday evening and reconvene on March 8. PTI RAM NAB SRY

