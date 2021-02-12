Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics chief quits, apologises again over sexist remarks

The resignation of the 83-year-old former prime minister further erodes confidence in organisers' ability to pull off the postponed Summer Games during a coronavirus pandemic. A selection committee made up of an equal number of men and women, and centred around athletes, would choose a new president for the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, the group's chief executive Toshiro Muto told a news conference.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 18:43 IST
Tokyo Olympics chief quits, apologises again over sexist remarks

Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori resigned on Friday and apologised again for sexist remarks that sparked a global outcry, leaving the troubled Olympics searching for a chief five months from the opening ceremony. The resignation of the 83-year-old former prime minister further erodes confidence in organisers' ability to pull off the postponed Summer Games during a coronavirus pandemic.

A selection committee made up of an equal number of men and women, and centred around athletes, would choose a new president for the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, the group's chief executive Toshiro Muto told a news conference. "We need to pick the next president urgently," Muto said, without saying when. The new president needed experience in the Olympics or Paralympics and a "really high-level understanding" of gender equality, diversity and inclusion, he said.

The issue has focused global attention on gender disparity in the world's third-largest economy. Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe championed a policy of "Womenomics" but activists and many women say Japan still has a long way to go - especially in the workplace. Mori sparked a furore when he said during an Olympic committee meeting this month that women talk too much. He initially refused to step down.

"My inappropriate comments caused big trouble. I'm sorry," Mori said on Friday, adding the most important thing was the success of the Tokyo Games. Mori again fanned the flames on Thursday by asking the mayor of the Olympic Village, 84-year-old Saburo Kawabuchi, to take over the job. That triggered widespread public dismay about the post going to another octogenarian man and media later reported that Kawabuchi turned the job down.

"We can't give the impression that things have changed unless we install a woman or see a generational shift," a government source told Broadcaster Fuji News Network. Seiko Hashimoto, a pioneering female lawmaker and seven-time Olympian, was among the candidates to replace Mori, media said. Born just days before the 1964 Tokyo Olympics opened, her first name is based on the Japanese word for the Olympic flame.

Hashimoto said she had not been asked to replace Mori and that Japan would stay focused on preparations. 'DAMAGE'

The controversy has done "serious reputational damage" to the Tokyo Olympics, said one source involved in the Games, requesting anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter and adding that many officials want a woman to replace Mori. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who has seen his government's popularity plunge over its handling of the coronavirus crisis, said the selection process should be based on rules and transparency.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said it was "as committed as ever" to staging the Games, which are due to open on July 23. "The IOC will continue working hand-in-hand with his successor to deliver safe and secure Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 in 2021," IOC President Thomas Bach said in a statement.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, herself a pioneer as Tokyo's first female leader, avoided a direct answer when asked during a news conference who Mori's successor should be. She said, however, that the person should embody Olympic ideals of inclusivity and be somebody the world can accept. "Diversity and harmony - that's something that the person at the top needs to understand, embody and broadcast," she said.

Tammy Parlour, head of the Women’s Sports Trust in Britain, told Reuters the Olympics were a chance to showcase equality. "The wider issue is not what one man says though, but how the Olympic movement can capitalise on its visibility to promote brilliant women across all sports and create greater diversity behind the scenes in leadership positions," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tamil Nadu fire: CM announces 3 lakhs each for kin of deceased, 1 lakh each to injured

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced ex-gratia amounts of Rs 3 lakhs each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh each to the critically injured in the fire in a firecrackers factory in Virudhunagar. Im deep...

QUOTES-Olympics-Reaction to Tokyo Olympics chief Mori's resignation

Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori resigned on Friday after his apology for sexist remarks failed to quell domestic and overseas outrage. Following are some of the reactions from Japan and the world of sports.THOMAS BACH, PRESIDENT OF T...

Philippines' Duterte tells U.S. 'you have to pay' if it wants to keep troop deal

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Friday the United States must pay if it wants to keep a two-decade-old troop deployment agreement with his country that is central to U.S. strategy in Asia. Duterte, a firebrand nationalist who o...

GRAPHIC-Which countries would benefit most from an IMF SDR increase

Group of Seven finance ministers are expected on Friday to back a new allocation of the International Monetary Funds own currency, or Special Drawing Rights, to help low-income countries hit by the coronavirus pandemic.We explain what SDRs ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021