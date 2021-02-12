Left Menu

Maha Cong passes resolution against 'anti-people' Modi govt

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-02-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 20:28 IST
The Maharashtra Congress onFriday passed a resolution accusing the Narendra Modigovernment at the Centre of pursuing anti-people policies.

After the meeting in which the 'Modi sarkar chale jao'resolution was passed , AICC Maharashtra in charge HK Patilsaid ministers from his party in the MVA government have beentold to ensure the Centre's new farm laws are not implementedin the state.

He said steps should be taken to reject the three agrimarketing laws when the session of the Maharashtra legislaturebegins on March 1.

The Maharashtra Congress resolution said the Modigovernment was running the country in a dictatorial manner fora few industrialists and its policies, like demonetisation,GST, farm laws etc had brought about large scale unemployment.

The resolution said 200 farmers had died since theagitation against the three laws began a few months ago, andthose taking part were being wrongly termed ''Khalistanis,Naxals and terrorists''.

Senior Congress leader and former CM Prithviraj Chavansaid the MVA government, which also has Shiv Sena and NCP asconstituents, was formed to keep the BJP away from power.

He said the MVA should work together to defeat the BJPin the upcoming local bodies polls.

Newly-appointed state unit chief Nana Patole said theCentre had betrayed farmers, adding that the Congress ''wouldnot allow the Modi government to sell the country's assets''.

PTI MRBNM BNM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

