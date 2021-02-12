Left Menu

YSRCP hits back at TDP over remarks on Gram Panchayat poll results in Andhra

YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Friday hit back at the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu over the results of Gram Panchayat polls in Andhra Pradesh and said that he has the habit of blaming everyone including the people of the state.

ANI | Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 12-02-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 20:45 IST
YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy during a press conference in Amaravati. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Friday hit back at the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu over the results of Gram Panchayat polls in Andhra Pradesh and said that he has the habit of blaming everyone including the people of the state. "Chandrababu Naidu has the habit of blaming others whether he is in power or in opposition. He even blames the people also," said Reddy while addressing media today.

Talking about the Gram Panchayat election in the state, Ramakrishna Reddy said that after the first phase of poll, Chandrababu and TDP leader Nara Lokesh claimed that his party supported candidates won more than 38 per cent villages. But within 24 hours, they changed version that State Election Commission (SEC) failed in conducting polls in proper manner and started demanding central forces to be deployed here in Gram panchayat elections.

"The SEC's behaviour has been highly stressful on the ruling party and the officials from the beginning. Yet, the results in the first phase have been as we have been telling from the beginning," Reddy said. Taking a dig at TDP, he said that the party is getting emptied.

"That party cadre has been leaving the party. Chandrababu is uttering opposition versions in that frustration. We have launched a website YSRCPpolls.in. We have uploaded the photos of all winning candidates who are backed by our party," YSRCP general secretary told reporters. He advised TDP chief and its leaders to accept the real results.

"They should admit that they have boasted wrong figures or they have to prove our data wrong," Reddy said. He also said that Chandrababu wrote letters to President of India and Union Home Minister demanding central forces for the conduct of Gram Panchayat polls in the state. What is the logic and rationale behind that? We are unable to understand. He may write letters to UN peacekeeping forces also.

"Naidu was uttering that these results are the start of the downfall of YSRCP. It shows his mindset. While our party-backed candidates won in more than 80 per cent seats, he is still making tall claims," Reddy said. He further said that people across the state suffered during the TDP regime, so they rejected Chandrababu and his party. Yet he misused the systems to suffocate our party.

Accusing the SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, the YSRCP leader said that he had been acting in favour of TDP, by crossing his limits. "We have no personal grudge against the SEC but in this electioneering process, he crossed all the limits to pressurise us. Even then the people stood on our side.

Chandrababu Naidu calling SEC failing in conduct of polls in a peaceful manner is mere a drama. People are with us and the same is being reflected in the results, said Reddy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

