Dinesh Trivedi likely to join BJP soon

Former union minister Dinesh Trivedi, who on Monday resigned as Trinamool Congress MP from Rajya Sabha, is set to join Bharatiya Janata Party in the next few days.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 22:27 IST
Former Member of Parliament, Dinesh Trivedi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Former union minister Dinesh Trivedi, who on Monday resigned as Trinamool Congress MP from Rajya Sabha, is set to join Bharatiya Janata Party in the next few days.

Sources said Trivedi has already met the top leadership of the party and is all set to join the BJP. There is no talk of Trivedi returning to the Rajya Sabha as BJP nominee.

"There has been no talk of him getting anything from the party. He did not bargain and is not coming to BJP on conditions," a source said. Sources also said there are several other MPs who want to join BJP.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to visit poll-bound West Bengal on February 18. The resignation of Trivedi, a key member of Trinamool Congress, took the party by surprise.

Trivedi while announcing his resignation in the House said that he was feeling suffocated. He also raked up the issue of violence in Bengal which is also being raised by the BJP. "Every person has a moment in life when his inner voice gives a message. There is violence happening in my state and we can't speak anything here. I will continue to work for people of West Bengal," Trivedi said.

The BJP believes that Trivedi joining the party will benefit it in the state. (ANI)

