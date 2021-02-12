Maha BJP MLC's booked for bid to unveil Ahilya Devi statue

BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar'sattempt to unveil the statue of Ahilya Devi Holkar in Pune'sJejuri town on Friday ahead of a formal event was foiled byPune rural police which later in the evening booked him and 60supporters, an official said.

A Jejuri police station official said Padalkar and 60others were booked under sections 353 (assault or criminalforce to deter public servant from discharge of his duty ),332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from hisduty ) and others of the IPC.

Officials said a policeman was injured in the meleecreated by Padalkar and his supporters.

Padalkar tried to inaugurate the statue installed byJejuri Devsthan (temple trust), at the hands of someshepherds, they said.

Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh said NCP chiefSharad Pawar would unveil the statue officially on Saturday ataround 4:30pm.

Meanwhile, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, whodefeated Padalkar by a record margin in the 2019 Assemblypolls, brushed aside requests for a comment on the incidentsaying it was not worth talking about someone who could noteven save his deposit despite fight on the ticket of anational party.

