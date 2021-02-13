Left Menu

Samajwadi Party conducts programmes across UP marking Sarojini Naidu's birth anniversary

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 13-02-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 21:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Samajwadi Party on Saturday organised 'samajwadi mahila ghera' programme in all the districts of Uttar Pradesh marking the birth anniversary of Sarojini Naidu, which is celebrated as National Women's Day in the country.

The programmes were organised at party offices in all the districts of the state and various issues related to women were discussed, a party release issued here said.

During the programmes, works carried out by the Samajwadi Party government earlier for the welfare of women were also discussed, the release said.

Addressing party workers at the party headquarters here, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said, ''The independence struggle gave strength to democracy but the BJP government is weakening it. As part of a conspiracy, the BJP is ending the relevance of democratic institutions. The Constitution and constitutional institutions are under attack." Samajwadi Party has always been alert towards the rights of women and is committed for their safety and security, the SP chief stressed.

On the occasion, Yadav also recalled the services rendered by Sarojini Naidu for the country and paid tributes to her. Several senior leaders of the party were present on the occasion.

