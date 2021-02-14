White House press aide quits over threatening remarks to journalist

Left Menu

Vanity Fair reported Friday that the aide, TJ Ducklo, told a reporter for Politico "I will destroy you" and made other crude remarks when asked to comment on a report that he was dating a Washington journalist. Ducklo said in a statement posted on Twitter that "no words can express my regret, my embarrassment, and my disgust for my behavior."

Reuters | Updated: 14-02-2021 06:18 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 06:18 IST
A White House press aide who repeatedly threatened a reporter working on a story about his romantic life resigned on Saturday. Vanity Fair reported Friday that the aide, TJ Ducklo, told a reporter for Politico "I will destroy you" and made other crude remarks when asked to comment on a report that he was dating a Washington journalist. The White House initially suspended him without pay.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement Saturday that Ducklo had resigned. Ducklo said in a statement posted on Twitter that "no words can express my regret, my embarrassment, and my disgust for my behavior."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

