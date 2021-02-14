BJP leader Firoze Kamal Gazi attacked by miscreants

BJP leader Firoze Kamal Gazialias Babu Master received splinter injuries when miscreants attacked his car in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, police said.

Gazi was on his way to Kolkata when miscreants attacked his car with crude bombs on Basanti Highway on Saturday, they said.

Gazi and his driver received splinter injuries in the attack.

Both have been admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata. Doctors said Gazi is out of danger but will be under observation.

The police said they are investigating the matter.

Gazi had recently joined the BJP. He was earlier with the Trinamool Congress.

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikary visited Babu Master at the hospital on Saturday evening. He alleged that criminal elements of Trinamool Congress attacked Babu Master.

''Earlier this evening, visited my friend Babu Mastering the Hospital. He was mercilessly attacked by criminal elements from the @AITCofficial ...,'' Adhikary tweeted.

Senior Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Food and Supplies minister Jyotipriya Mallick denied Adhikary'sallegations on the attack.

