Sushma Swaraj's statue to be installed in Vidisha: MP CM

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 14-02-2021 12:33 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 12:30 IST
On the occasion of Swaraj's birth anniversary on Sunday, Chouhan paid tribute to the late BJP leader at his residence here in the presence of some state ministers and senior party leaders. Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced that a statue of former Union minister Sushma Swaraj will be installed inVidisha, the Lok Sabha constituency represented by her.

On the occasion of Swaraj's birth anniversary on Sunday, Chouhan paid tribute to the late BJP leader at his residence here in the presence of some state ministers and senior party leaders.

''Swaraj's contribution to the development of Vidishais incomparable. A statue of Swaraj would be installed at the Town Hall in Vidisha,'' Chouhan said while paying tribute to the former external affairs minister.

Swaraj won from Vidisha, located about 58 km from Bhopal, in the 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

She died on August 6, 2019, at the age of 67.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly's protem Speaker RameshwarSharma, state Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang and other BJP leaders also paid respects to Swaraj on her birth anniversary on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

