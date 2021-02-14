PM tells state BJP leaders to fight crucial assly polls on Central govt's development planks

Amid the state BJP's preparations forthe coming Assembly polls in Kerala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met party leaders and exhorted them to fightthe crucial election on his government's development plank.

After launching a slew of infrastructure projects worthover Rs 6,000 crore, Modi interacted with the top state BJPleaders at a hall near the venue for 10 to 15 minutes, partysources said.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, BJP statepresident K Surendran said Modi directed them to make effortsto expand the party's mass base ahead of the polls.

Emphasising the need of winning the crucial polls, Modiurged them to reach out to different sections of society towin their support, party leaders said.

He also emphasised the need for attracting new peopleinto the party fold, they said.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the partycan win the elections, party leaders said.

He directed the party leaders to dwell on the good worksbeing undertaken by his government at the Centre.

