PM "hopping" to poll-bound states,says D Raja; No time for farmers

CPI National General Secretary D Rajaon Sunday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ''hopping'' topoll-bound states,but not finding time to meet representativesof farmers who have been agitating for over two months,demanding repeal of the three contentious agri laws.

The attack against Modi came on a day when he was in thecity for inaugurating a slew of development projects,includingthe Rs 6000 crore petrochemical complex of oil major BharatPetroleum,hours after his visit to Tamil Nadu for inauguratingthe Chennai Metro Rail phase-I extension and laying thefoundation stones of various other schemes.

Raja also attacked the opposition Congress led UDF forraking up the Sabarimala women's entry issue ahead of theassembly polls, due to be held in April-May.

Addressing CPI(M)-LDF workers here after inaugurating thesouthern leg of the left rally, being led by CPI leader BinoyVishwam, Raja said the Prime Minister was in Tamil Nadu, WestBengal, Assam and in Kerala.

''Why is the PM hopping allover to states where electionsare due?.... But Modi has no time to address farmers' concernsand has not met their representatives so far,'' he said.

Lakhs of farmers have been staying put on the Delhiborders for over two months, demanding repeal of the threecontentious farm laws, which, he said, are not in the interestof the country or the farmers.

The states had not been consulted and this was an attackon the federal structure, he said.

''Modiji aap kya Kisan ke sath hain?'' (Modiji are you withthe farmers?), he asked.

Farmers create wealth and they should be protected.

''Modi protects crony capitalists and he thinks servingtheir interests is serving the country'', he alleged.

The BJP and UDF cannot ''hoodwink'' people by raisingreligious issues, he said.

''The Sabarimala issue is before the Supreme court. Letthecourt give its verdict. The LDF government will actappropriately.

Politics and religion should remain separate. Why is UDFmaking it an election issue?, he asked.

Kerala should emerge as a role model of the country tofight communal elements and corporates, he said.

Hitting out at the BJP-RSS combine for posing a ''gravethreat'' to the constitution of the country, he alleged thatthey have ''unleashed aggressive campaigns against minorities,dalits adivasis We are seeing this from Karnataka to UttarPradesh''.

The Prime minister also came under attack for privatisingpublic sector companies, which, Raja said, was the 'backbone'of the country's economy.

He said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had stood upagainst the Centre over the privatisation of airports.

''But the Modi government is determined to hand overairports and Air India and ports to private players,''Rajasaid.

The CM had on Saturday inaugurated the northern part ofthe rally, being led by LDF convenorA Vijayaraghavan,atKasaragod district.

Vijayan had lashed out at the Opposition Congress andBJP, saying both the parties lost their moorings in Kerala andthat the people were looking forward to the continuation ofLeft rule in the state.

