Modi gives chadar to be offered at Ajmer shrine

Modi gives chadar to be offered at Ajmer shrinePTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 18:35 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday handed over a chadar to Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi that will be offered on his behalf at the shrine of renowned Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti.
The shrine at Ajmer is one of the holiest Sufi shrines, frequented in large number by the faithful. ''Handed over a Chadar that would be offered at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the 809th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti,'' Modi tweeted.
